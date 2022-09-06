FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms over the next few days but no tropical worries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While our rain chances remain in play over the next few days, the good news is that none of our rain is coming from any sort of tropical system as we move into the peak of hurricane season!

These daily scattered showers and thunderstorms are as the result of a stalled weather pattern keeping an upper level trough of low pressure over the state which will kick up daily scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. This overall weather pattern will begin to change over the weekend as this upper level low and trough finally move east of the area, dropping rain chances by Sunday and through most of next week.

Long-range models preview a weak front pushing through the area by next Tuesday. If so, we could see a slight bump down in humidity and maybe a few spots waking up with lows in the 60s behind the front next week.

The tropics remain active well out to sea with 2 systems in the Atlantic, Earl and Danielle, although nearing posing a threat to land. A couple of new areas in the far eastern Atlantic show some indications of possible development later this week but look to be no concern to us. Meanwhile the Gulf remains quiet.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.