50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Some Elizabeth streets under boil advisory

(FOX5)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Some streets in the Village of Elizabeth are under a boil advisory due to waterline repairs.

South and North streets are under the boil advisory.

The water is being tested at regular intervals, according to village officials.

Elizabeth recommends the following before consuming the water: “Boil water for one(l) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Jose R. Barahona
Lake Charles man arrested after hospital reports rape
Malcolm Pugh, 21
Oakdale murder suspect arrested
Camp Beauregard to hold town hall, discuss renaming
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Court hearing deals with transfer of youth inmates to Angola