Some Elizabeth streets under boil advisory

Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Some streets in the Village of Elizabeth are under a boil advisory due to waterline repairs.

South and North streets are under the boil advisory.

The water is being tested at regular intervals, according to village officials.

Elizabeth recommends the following before consuming the water: “Boil water for one(l) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)”

