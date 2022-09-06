COVID-19 in SWLA: September 6, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Today’s numbers include Labor Day.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,262 new cases.

· 769 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 10 new deaths.

· 367 patients hospitalized (25 fewer than previous update).

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 189 new cases.

· 43 new reinfections.

· 2 new death.

· 16 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 143 new cases.

· 33 new reinfections.

·1 new death.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 35 new cases.

· 7 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 12 active cases among inmates.

· 4 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Health

Health Headlines: Hand-to-heart catheters

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rhonda Hardin
A new study is being conducted to see if a hand-to-heart catheter could be a less invasive option.

COVID

Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Health Headlines: Slowing the spread of Monkeypox

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
There is a vaccine available for Monkeypox but experts warn it is in short supply.

Latest News

COVID

Chiefs Kingdom pumped as season is just one week away

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT
We are just a week away from the kickoff of another Chiefs football season, as the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

National

US continues to grapple with COVID deaths as updated boosters launched

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT
|
The updated boosters fight two strains of the coronavirus: the original strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants.

COVID

ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle

Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 2, 2022

Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Health Headlines: Former NBA star back in the game

Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Even the most physically fit, like former NBA star Em Bryant, can fall victim to a pulmonary embolism.

COVID

Peaceful protest over officer involved shooting

Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT
|