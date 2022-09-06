50/50 Thursdays
Court hearing deals with transfer of youth inmates to Angola

Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
Angola Prison (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A court hearing got underway in Baton Rouge dealing with the transfer of youth inmates from the Bridge City Center for Youth in the New Orleans area to Angola prison.

Back in July, the governor announced the transfer following several escapes and violent incidents involving juveniles at Bridge City.

During the Tuesday hearing, a staff officer at Angola testified the plan is to eventually house the juveniles in the old death row building. The staffer said the building would be designated as an unauthorized area to keep adult inmates out.

Testimony at the hearing also revealed the youth inmates would be housed in a cell alone with no windows.

Meanwhile, a doctor with the Office of Juvenile Justice gave her take on the transfer. She said she believes the government did not give enough notice to the parents of the juveniles. She also said she believes more needs to be done in order to properly rehabilitate the inmates.

There has been recent pushback over the plan to transfer the juveniles to Angola. Advocates say this is just putting a temporary band-aid on a much bigger problem. They believe the youth offenders need safe and healthy environments, along with rehabilitative services.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

