Calcasieu School Board candidate forums announced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Federation of Teachers and School Employees has announced the dates for local School Board candidate forums.

Each of the meetings will be on a Monday this month at 5:30 p.m.

All candidates are invited to the forums which are open to the public.

Here is a list of the dates and corresponding districts for each meeting:

Sept. 12, 2022 - Districts 1, 2, and 15 at Machinist Hall on 330 Belden St., Lake Charles.

Sept. 19, 2022 - Districts 10, 11, 12, and 13 at United Steelworkers Hall on 201 Center Circle, Sulphur.

Sept. 26, 2022 - Districts 5, 6, 7, and 14 at Machinist Hall on 330 Belden St., Lake Charles.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.