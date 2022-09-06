Barbe football player goes viral with syrup

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A high school football player has gone viral after posing with a bottle of syrup on Instagram.

It all started with a pose during football pictures when Ian Evans noticed his teammate brought some syrup to the photo shoot.

When the 16-year-old Barbe High School center offensive linemen took the photo he posted it on Instagram tagging the company, using, #welovehungryjack.

Evans said, “We found a photographer and my friend was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna bring syrup,’ ‘cause, like, nowadays that’s a cool new thing with a with, like, lineman and syrup.”

The post gained the company, “Hungry Jacks,” attention who commented on the photo with fire emojis.

Evans said, “We brought it and the photographer was like, ‘Hey get a get a picture with the syrup.’ And I got it and I was like, ‘How about I take a sip posted on Instagram?’ I tagged Hungry Jack and they commented on my post. So, I messaged them maybe like a week later, and they were like, ‘Cool, let’s get you some pancake mix and some syrup and we’ll get you right.’”

A week after Evans sent the company the message on Instagram they made good on their promise and sent him a bunch of pancake mix and syrup.

“Oh, I didn’t tell the coaches, at first. I really just told the teammates and they were like, wow. That’s something. Only you. Not many people can just do that.” Evans said.

We asked Evans, why syrup? But he told us, according to lineman code, “He can’t say.” So, we ended up googling it and, apparently, there is a connection between linemen and pancake syrup.

Evans plans to host a breakfast for all his teammates with all the supplies the company sent this Friday to prepare for their big game against Carencro.

Evans told KPLC that in the future he hopes that he can eventually do more the company and maybe even use his creative ideas in some commercials.

“I’m Ian Evans, and this is hungry, Jack, yeah.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.