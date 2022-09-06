50/50 Thursdays
Authorities release identity of suspect who allegedly stabbed deputy

Law enforcement at JD Bank
CPSO deputies responded to a break-in at JD Bank in Moss Bluff Monday.(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank.

Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on the following charges:

  • Contempt of Court
  • Theft under $1,000
  • Burglary (2 charges)
  • Battery
  • Aggravated Battery
  • Property Damage Under $50,000
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Previously Convicted of Felonies
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons During a Crime
  • Possession of a Schedule IV Drug
  • Possession of a Schedule II Drug
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Resisting a Police Officer with Force
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Possession of a Schedule III Drug
  • Contraband in a Penal Institution

Bertrand was arrested yesterday, Sept. 5, 2022, after deputies responded to an alarm at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway. Deputies say a brief struggle broke out between the suspect and responding deputies that resulted in Bertrand stabbing one of them.

The deputy reportedly only received minor injuries to their hand.

