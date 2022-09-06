Authorities release identity of suspect who allegedly stabbed deputy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank.

Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on the following charges:

Contempt of Court

Theft under $1,000

Burglary (2 charges)

Battery

Aggravated Battery

Property Damage Under $50,000

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Previously Convicted of Felonies

Illegal Carrying of Weapons During a Crime

Possession of a Schedule IV Drug

Possession of a Schedule II Drug

Possession of Marijuana

Resisting a Police Officer with Force

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of a Schedule III Drug

Contraband in a Penal Institution

Bertrand was arrested yesterday, Sept. 5, 2022, after deputies responded to an alarm at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway. Deputies say a brief struggle broke out between the suspect and responding deputies that resulted in Bertrand stabbing one of them.

The deputy reportedly only received minor injuries to their hand.

