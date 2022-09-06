Authorities release identity of suspect who allegedly stabbed deputy
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank.
Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on the following charges:
- Contempt of Court
- Theft under $1,000
- Burglary (2 charges)
- Battery
- Aggravated Battery
- Property Damage Under $50,000
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Previously Convicted of Felonies
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons During a Crime
- Possession of a Schedule IV Drug
- Possession of a Schedule II Drug
- Possession of Marijuana
- Resisting a Police Officer with Force
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Obstruction of Justice
- Possession of a Schedule III Drug
- Contraband in a Penal Institution
Bertrand was arrested yesterday, Sept. 5, 2022, after deputies responded to an alarm at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway. Deputies say a brief struggle broke out between the suspect and responding deputies that resulted in Bertrand stabbing one of them.
The deputy reportedly only received minor injuries to their hand.
