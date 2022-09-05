50/50 Thursdays
Touchdown Live Week 1 | Oberlin Tigers vs. Pine Prairie Panthers

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) -The LSU Tigers did not take the field on Saturday, but there was still Tiger Football.

Friday night, the Oberlin Tigers and the Pine Prairie Panthers were scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., but the game was rained out. That didn’t stop them from coming out Saturday morning to get the game in before the holiday weekend. The Oberlin Tigers got on the board first with this red zone run through the middle by #8 De’Sean Deville. The Tigers went for two here but fell short making the score 6-0 Tigers.

Next possession, the Tigers were driving down the field. A pass from quarterback Colby McMahon JR to Noah Carter for 6. The Tigers went for two again and didn’t get the ball in the endzone, bringing the score to 12-0 Tigers. The Panthers made it on the board early in the 2nd quarter. #10 Cayden McCullough takes it up the sideline and into the endzone for 6, making the score 12-6 Tigers. The Tigers went on to win with a final score of 34-13.

