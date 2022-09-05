50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tigers struggle in season opener; fall to Seminoles, 24-23

Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a touchdown in the third quarter against LSU.
Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a touchdown in the third quarter against LSU.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (0-1) and the Brian Kelly era started off with a loss to Florida State (2-0) 24-23 in the Louisiana Allstate Kickoff. The Tigers have now lost 13 straight games when trailing at halftime dating back to Sept. 2018.

All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte recorded two catches for 20 yards in the loss. While Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels was 24-for-34 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels did rush for 114 yards on 16 carries, the offensive line struggled all game to protect Daniels.

Former Penn State running back Noah Cain scored the first touchdown of the Kelly era, getting the Tigers within a touchdown late in the third quarter. Senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins caught 4 passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns, including a last-second touchdown to get the Tigers within one. However, the Seminoles would block the game-tying extra point to give Florida State the win.

Defensively the Tigers were horrible on third down as Florida State was 11-for-16. The Tigers also lost their star sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith who left the game in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis was 20-for-33 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns. With both touchdowns going to Ontaria Wilson who caught seven passes for 102 yards.

LSU will return home to face Southern in the home opener.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

LSU Tigers
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Caesar’s Superdome policies in place ahead of LSU’s season opener
Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season...
McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener
LSU running back John Emery Jr. (No. 4)
LSU RB John Emery Jr. suspended first 2 games
LSU Tigers
Hooters announces NIL deals with LSU Offensive Linemen
LSU quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier (13) and Jayden Daniels (5) are in the mix for the starting...
LSU starting QB decision ‘is going to happen pretty quickly’