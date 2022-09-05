Tigers struggle in season opener; fall to Seminoles, 24-23

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (0-1) and the Brian Kelly era started off with a loss to Florida State (2-0) 24-23 in the Louisiana Allstate Kickoff. The Tigers have now lost 13 straight games when trailing at halftime dating back to Sept. 2018.

All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte recorded two catches for 20 yards in the loss. While Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels was 24-for-34 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels did rush for 114 yards on 16 carries, the offensive line struggled all game to protect Daniels.

Former Penn State running back Noah Cain scored the first touchdown of the Kelly era, getting the Tigers within a touchdown late in the third quarter. Senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins caught 4 passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns, including a last-second touchdown to get the Tigers within one. However, the Seminoles would block the game-tying extra point to give Florida State the win.

Defensively the Tigers were horrible on third down as Florida State was 11-for-16. The Tigers also lost their star sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith who left the game in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis was 20-for-33 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns. With both touchdowns going to Ontaria Wilson who caught seven passes for 102 yards.

LSU will return home to face Southern in the home opener.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.