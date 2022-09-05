SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 4, 2022.

Angel Rivera-Andara, 45, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Newton Rodney Gage Thigpen, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; illegal carrying of tools used by burglars; possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Tylor Coate, 24, Sulphur: Child endangerment; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julie Navarre Barbre, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Edward Joseph Henderson, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brent Michael Barrow, 38, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; burglary.

Damion Andrew Batiste Sr., 37, Homeless: Aggravated assault.

Chase Hunter Gordy, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Daniel Leon Johns, 20, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); property damage under $50,000; property damage under $1,000.

Edgar Russell Crain Jr., 56, Vinton: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Christina Marie Labrie, 44, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary (2 charges); theft under $5,000; theft under $1,000.

Geneva Paige Deason, 21, Richmond, TX: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; first offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Garrett Lance Collins, 20, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; hit and run driving; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

