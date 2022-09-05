50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: LSU’s Maason Smith out for season with torn ACL

LSU DT Maason Smith (0) injured his knee in the first quarter against Florida State.
LSU DT Maason Smith (0) injured his knee in the first quarter against Florida State.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will reportedly miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller.

Smith injured his knee in the first quarter against Florida State, when he jumped up to celebrate a tackle-for-loss. It’s a big blow to the Tigers defensive line and there were high expectations heading into the season for the star tackle.

