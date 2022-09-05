MADD reminds residents to drive responsibly on Labor Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the Labor Day weekend in full swing, the Louisiana chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking people not to get behind the wheel if they’ve had anything to drink.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said during the Labor Day weekend, 38% of all traffic deaths nationwide are caused by drunk driving.

Barbara Dartez with MADD said those aren’t just statistics, people’s lives are behind those numbers.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Ryan...ya know I see him every day,” Dartez said.

It’s the plea of a grandmother who mourns the loss of her grandson, Ryan Vezinot, who was 24 years old when he was struck by a drunk driver over a decade ago.

“He had his whole life ahead of him. You know? The holidays are sad, I have that extra place at the table and so many others do,” Dartez said.

She said far too many people are impacted by the consequences of drunk drivers, and now she’s asking people not to make that same mistake this Labor Day weekend.

“Think before you do. If you wanna go out and party, get a designated driver,” she said.

Her message is simple, don’t get behind the wheel and put other lives at risk. Drunk driving accidents are more than preventable.

“When a crash occurs, it’s not an accident. The person behind the wheel is making two choices. They chose to drink and they chose to drive,” Dartez said.

Drinking is not the only issue. Illegal substances, prescription drugs, and even distractions like texting can result in tragedy.

“Ya know people think I’m okay. I can drive ya know. I don’t have far to go. But it just takes one time to kill yourself or someone else or just to get in a terrible crash,” Dartez said.

Dartez reminds everyone that making a choice to drink and drive not only affects you as a driver. It puts everyone on the road at risk, and if you crash, it can impact a whole family.

MADD is planning a candlelight vigil on Dec. 1, 2022, in honor of those who have lost their lives to a drunk driver.

