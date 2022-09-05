Labor leader urges people to reflect on the working people who keep our country going

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years workers and politicians could count on there being a union labor day picnic complete with special attractions for the kids.

Chuck Bennett is the president of the SWLA Central Trades and Labor Council. He hoped people will spend some time reflecting on workers who he called unsung heroes.

“Labor is the ones who keep this country running. We saw during the pandemic that when you put the labor force at the house, and tell them to sit still and not do anything, the whole country shuts down. So, when you go through that drive through and it takes a little longer to get that burger, just remember that’s a worker trying to make an eight hour day,” Bennett said.

Bennett said though many workers do not belong to a union, they enjoy wages and benefits because of union members.

“Most of the other non-union facilities make sure those folks have the same, comparable benefits to our unionized site, to keep us out,” Bennett said.

Also, he said many locals here have merged with locals in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

He said they help organize when needed.

“We’re also checking out and talking to some of the workers up in the new paper and saw mills opened up in DeQuincy, the ones opened up in DeRidder, telling them we’re here if you want representation,” he said.

He said right now a lot of the emphasis is on worker conditions.

“It’s shift schedules. You’ll see a lot of people can’t plan their lives because their shift schedule is so crazy,” Bennett said.

Also, he said increasing the minimum wage will continue to be a national priority.

This year, the U.S. Department of Labor is celebrating workers by promoting good jobs and providing the tools and resources to help workers succeed.

