FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on rain possible through the week; clouds help with temps

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An upper-level trough overhead has kept plenty of clouds in place today but not much rain for Southwest Louisiana. Those clouds have kept our temperatures cooler and will be around for a good portion of the week ahead.  Low-end rain chances remain in play through the evening and overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Without much change to the overall pattern, we’ll continue with the chance of off and on showers and thunderstorms returning for the next few days. By late-week, the trough will move east and bring lower rain chances to the area by this weekend and a return to more sun and less clouds.

The tropics remain active in the Atlantic while the Gulf remains quiet thankfully. Two named storms in the Atlantic, Danielle and Earl, will remain out to sea and be no threat to land. A new area off Africa has a chance of development over the next 5 days but too will be a storm that stays out to sea.

