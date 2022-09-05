Experts expecting higher than usual traffic on Labor Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Labor Day is usually the time when gas prices skyrocket, but this year those prices are declining. Because of that, experts are expecting more traffic on the roads.

“I think that’s one of the most dangerous holidays I think. As far as my opinion to travel,” says Jamie Judice.

We met Jamie at a gas station where she’s taking advantage of the low prices but avoiding the traffic chaos by staying home.

According to AAA, Labor Day bookings are 22% higher than last year. And that’s with the rates of car rentals up 32% since 2020.

And while some are using the lower prices to hit the road, many are taking to the sky as those lower gas prices mean more affordable airfare.

Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, explains, “Certainly an important factor when it comes to airfare. And so this is why I think there are more tailwinds right now when it comes to travel prices than headwinds.”

So, if you’re headed back home and looking to save even more, fill up your tank when you spot cheap gas to avoid paying more at tourist spots.

