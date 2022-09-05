50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect

Law enforcement at JD Bank
CPSO deputies responded to a break-in at JD Bank in Moss Bluff Monday.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team and Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

A brief struggle broke out between the suspect and deputies, and the suspect stabbed one of the deputies, Vincent said. The deputy has minor injuries to their hand.

The suspect was taken into custody, Vincent said.

CPSO did not provide any further information. We will update this story as we receive more details.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

MADD reminds residents to drive responsibly on Labor Day
MADD reminds residents to drive responsibly on Labor Day
Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue in downtown Lake Charles
Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue in downtown Lake Charles
MADD reminds residents to drive responsibly on Labor Day
MADD reminds residents to drive responsibly on Labor Day
KPLC 7 News First at Four