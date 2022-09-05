CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

A brief struggle broke out between the suspect and deputies, and the suspect stabbed one of the deputies, Vincent said. The deputy has minor injuries to their hand.

The suspect was taken into custody, Vincent said.

CPSO did not provide any further information. We will update this story as we receive more details.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.