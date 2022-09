Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Leesville, according to city officials.

The advisory is in effect for the following residents:

Francis St.

Betty Sue St.

Watson St.

Frost St.

Sally Lou St.

Knapp St.

Kurthwood Rd. south of Hwy 28

