Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road.

It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards.

He reported no offsite impact or injuries.

The tank reportedly contained vapor but no liquids, according to Louisiana State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D.

LSP Emergency Services are going to follow up on Tuesday about the incident.

