TROPICS UPDATE: Newly Formed Tropical Storm Earl Not A Threat to SW Louisiana

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 10:00 PM Saturday, The National Hurricane Center is continuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Storm Earl. The tropical storm was located 90 miles northeast of Saint Thomas as of Saturday night, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Currently, upper-level winds are helping keep the system less organized and limiting intensification.

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Earl as of 10:45 P.M. CDT on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. NHC advisory is of 10 PM CDT on the same date.(KPLC)

For Southwest Louisiana, we remain out of the zone of impact and that won’t change with this projected track and all reliable model data. All indications are that it will begin to curve off to the North and then North-East, on a path out-to-sea and only gradually intensifying as it does. This makes it NO threat for us in SW Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Earl looks to recurve out-to-sea(KPLC)

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Hurricane Danielle continues to spin in the far North Atlantic, meaning the storm will also remain out at sea.

- Max Lagano

