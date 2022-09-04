50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022.

Christina Gale Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Dustin Joseph Greig, 28, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; identity theft $1,000 or more; computer fraud; out of state detainer.

Christopher Ray Cooper, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $500.

Jose Rosendo Barahona Lezama, 23, Lake Charles: Third degree rape.

Kyle Lane Johnson, 33, Pitken: Operating while intoxicated; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Natasha Nicole Blue, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Carlyss Ann Mouton, 46, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Nelson Joseph Montgomery, 39, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Justin Scott Eaglin, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Chad Lynn Parker, 30, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Isaac Joseph Foxall, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or sale of a legend drug without a prescription; instate detainer; probation detainer.

Amber Louise Fuselier, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; bicycles, front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana.

