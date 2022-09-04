Holly Beach non profit group hosts Labor Day Cajun Riviera market

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly formed Holly Beach non profit group hosted their last Cajun Riviera market event of the year this weekend.

The purpose of the event was to raise money for the local beach area.

For part of the event, the group also held a school supply drive to donate to students and teachers at Johnson Bayou, a local school in the area.

“Not many different things out here to help us raise money to get these things done. There’s not really many beach sweeps or people that come out here and help kind of clean so that’s what we want to do for our community,” Cassandra Corner said.

Activities began at 10 a.m. and ran throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.