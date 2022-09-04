FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms look to remain scattered into Labor Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More typical rain chances for this time of year seem to be in store for Labor Day Monday. Though the same upper-level low is still near the area, the best moisture tomorrow looks to be relegated over the Gulf of Mexico and Cameron Parish. This will mean that rain chances Monday will feature morning showers, mainly south of I-10 and even more so in Cameron Parish. A few scattered afternoon storms in the rest of the area with some daytime heating, though cloudiness around will help keep a lid on activity. This is good news for any outdoor Labor Day plans, as it looks like they still can be a go. You can track anything that does pop up with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will climb in the into the mid 80′s for highs, and stay in the mid 70′s for lows.

Showers and thunderstorms look to be more scattered for Labor Day (KPLC)

As we head through the week, scattered showers and storms will remain in play, especially later in the week. Tuesday looks to be similar to Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid 80′s as well. After Wednesday, the upper-level low will move more overhead of the area, which could allow better chances for showers and storms, though it remains to be seen how widespread they get. Regardless, it will be a good idea to keep an eye on the sky in the afternoons. Temperatures through the week still look to be a couple degrees below normal as well.

- Max Lagano

