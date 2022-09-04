50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms look to remain scattered into Labor Day

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More typical rain chances for this time of year seem to be in store for Labor Day Monday.  Though the same upper-level low is still near the area, the best moisture tomorrow looks to be relegated over the Gulf of Mexico and Cameron Parish.  This will mean that rain chances Monday will feature morning showers, mainly south of I-10 and even more so in Cameron Parish. A few scattered afternoon storms in the rest of the area with some daytime heating, though cloudiness around will help keep a lid on activity.  This is good news for any outdoor Labor Day plans, as it looks like they still can be a go.  You can track anything that does pop up with the First Alert Weather App.  Temperatures will climb in the into the mid 80′s for highs, and stay in the mid 70′s for lows.

Showers and thunderstorms look to be more scattered for Labor Day
Showers and thunderstorms look to be more scattered for Labor Day(KPLC)

As we head through the week, scattered showers and storms will remain in play, especially later in the week.  Tuesday looks to be similar to Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid 80′s as well.  After Wednesday, the upper-level low will move more overhead of the area, which could allow better chances for showers and storms, though it remains to be seen how widespread they get.  Regardless, it will be a good idea to keep an eye on the sky in the afternoons.  Temperatures through the week still look to be a couple degrees below normal as well.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Scattered storms remain in the forecast for the Labor day weekend
KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert forecast
Scattered storms look to hang around for our Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Still Expected Through Monday
Widespread showers and storms will be present Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Wet Pattern Kicks Off the Labor Day Weekend
Rain Chances Increase
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Friday morning weather