Cinemark offers $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of National Cinema Day, Cinemark theaters are trying to attract moviegoers this Labor Day weekend by offering some discounted prices.

7News headed out to one local Cinemark Saturday afternoon and caught up with moviegoers who were happy to watch a film on the big screen for less.

“I haven’t seen that kind of price on movies since years ago. before two thousand back in the nineties,” “Sally and Bradley Fontenot said.

No, the Fontenots didn’t take a time machine. Ticket prices are in fact going back to what they were a few decades ago as Cinemark Theatres sold tickets for $3 each at over 3,000 of their locations. It’s a special discount for National Cinema Day.

“Oh, I immediately wanted to come out I was super excited especially with all the new movies coming out it’s great,” Emmalee Foret said.

As inflation hikes up prices for nearly everything, some people have been holding out to go to the movies simply because of the cost.

“We normally don’t come to the movies because it is so high,” Lisa Gilbert said.

With ticket prices low, moviegoers opted for some discounted buttery popcorn, along with other concession items, before heading to their seats.

7News asked if discounted tickets were offered again would that draw them back to the box office?

“Absolutely we’d come back I think a lot of people would too and the parking lot is pretty full,” the Fontenots said.

The special discounts included any and all movies being shown in theaters right now and for any show time Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.