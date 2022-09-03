TDL WEEK ONE: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight is the first Friday of the high school football season.

Two games were played Thursday night, but there’s a full slate of games tonight.

After the games, we’ll have final scores and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.

GAME OF THE WEEK

LaGrange at Barbe

OTHER GAMES

Sulphur 42, Washington-Marion 8 (Thursday)

Grand Lake 52, Hamilton Christian 6 (Thursday)

Sam Houston at Many

DeRidder at South Beauregard

Jennings at Leesville

Iota at Iowa

Pine Prairie at Oberlin

Kinder at Welsh

Lake Charles College Prep at Magnolia School of Excellence

St. Louis at Crowley

Westlake at DeQuincy

Vinton at Oakdale

Elton at Pickering

East Beauregard at Rosepine

Lake Arthur at Basile

Merryville at North Central

