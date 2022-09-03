TDL WEEK ONE: Scores and highlights
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight is the first Friday of the high school football season.
Two games were played Thursday night, but there’s a full slate of games tonight.
After the games, we’ll have final scores and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.
GAME OF THE WEEK
- LaGrange at Barbe
OTHER GAMES
- Sulphur 42, Washington-Marion 8 (Thursday)
- Grand Lake 52, Hamilton Christian 6 (Thursday)
- Sam Houston at Many
- Jennings at Leesville
- Iota at Iowa
- Kinder at Welsh
- Lake Charles College Prep at Magnolia School of Excellence
- South Beauregard at DeRidder
- St. Louis at Crowley
- Westlake at DeQuincy
- Vinton at Oakdale
- Elton at Pickering
- East Beauregard at Rosepine
- Lake Arthur at Basile
- Merryville at North Central
- Pine Prairie at Oberlin
