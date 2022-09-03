50/50 Thursdays
TDL WEEK ONE: Scores and highlights

KPLC Touchown Live
KPLC Touchown Live(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight is the first Friday of the high school football season.

Two games were played Thursday night, but there’s a full slate of games tonight.

After the games, we’ll have final scores and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m.

GAME OF THE WEEK

  • LaGrange at Barbe

OTHER GAMES

  • Sulphur 42, Washington-Marion 8 (Thursday)
  • Grand Lake 52, Hamilton Christian 6 (Thursday)
  • Sam Houston at Many
  • DeRidder at South Beauregard
  • Jennings at Leesville
  • Iota at Iowa
  • Pine Prairie at Oberlin
  • Kinder at Welsh
  • Lake Charles College Prep at Magnolia School of Excellence
  • South Beauregard at DeRidder
  • St. Louis at Crowley
  • Westlake at DeQuincy
  • Vinton at Oakdale
  • Elton at Pickering
  • East Beauregard at Rosepine
  • Lake Arthur at Basile
  • Merryville at North Central
  • Pine Prairie at Oberlin

