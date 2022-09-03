50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022.(MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022.

Dolyal Decoy St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Dustin Lewis Drost, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime.

Stephanie Young Clark, 38, Lake Charles: Theft from $25,000 or more.

Lance Matthew Bishop, 34, Elton: Direct contempt of court.

Cameron Deshown Fairley, 32, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Donald Carl Dillon, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

William Eric Brown, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; turning movements and required signals.

Michael Anthony Fontenot, 29, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Lorna Balandidan Fuselier, 45, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery.

