SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 2, 2022.
Dolyal Decoy St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Brandon Lee Sullivan, 40, Sulphur: Illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; partial reimbursement by indigents; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dustin Lewis Drost, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime.
Stephanie Young Clark, 38, Lake Charles: Theft from $25,000 or more.
Lance Matthew Bishop, 34, Elton: Direct contempt of court.
Cameron Deshown Fairley, 32, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Donald Carl Dillon, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
William Eric Brown, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; turning movements and required signals.
Michael Anthony Fontenot, 29, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.
Lorna Balandidan Fuselier, 45, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery.
