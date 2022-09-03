Men who set woman’s body on fire in Beauregard could get out of prison in 3 or 4 years

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The three men who burned the body of Lexie Doga on a rural Beauregard Parish road were sentenced, each to twenty years. But they may get out in less than four.

The three men who pleaded to obstruction are Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts. Though they were sentenced to 20 years in prison, they could serve a lot less.

They get credit for time served, become eligible for parole in about three years, get credit for good behavior and by completing various educational and rehabilitation programs. So they could be out in three and a half to four years.

That makes Lexie Doga’s family sick.

“I would probably vomit if I saw one at the store. I probably wouldn’t be nice,” admitted Lexie’s aunt, Holly Doga.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow. But they can’t really charge them because there’s no evidence because her body was burned so bad,” said Lexie’s mom, Jamie Cooley.

Lexie Doga is believed to have been dead before she was set on fire, and she likely died in Calcasieu Parish.

When the investigation started, it was pursued as a murder case, but the findings were inconclusive.

Lexie Doga may have died of a drug overdose, or she may have been murdered. They may never know due to most evidence being destroyed.

The burning of her body has been devastating to her family.

“I just wanted to say that Lexie was loved by so many people. She had people that loved her: her family, her daughters, her grandparents, and no one deserves to be burnt like a piece of trash. They just burned her like trash. And it’s heartbreaking,” Holly Doga said.

“It’s a very scary feeling because what if they go do this to somebody else. They pretty much got away with a crime, and they could do it to somebody else. Somebody else’s daughter, or sister or anybody,” said Cooley.

Judge Kerry Anderson did order their sentences to run consecutively to any other sentences they get. And for each man to, over time, contribute $25,000 for the benefit of Doga’s small children.

Two of the three men are still to be sentenced in Calcasieu Parish where they were all charged with obstruction.

Fife was sentenced in Calcasieu to 10 years with all suspended and two years of probation.

