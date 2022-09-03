50/50 Thursdays
McNeese opens 2022-2023 season at Montana State

McNeese opens the season tonight at Montana State.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese opens the season tonight at Montana State.

It’s a new era for the Cowboys as they take the field for the first time under new head coach Gary Goff.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

McNeese finished 4-7 overall last year with a 3-5 conference record.

Montana State had an impressive 12-3 record last year with a 7-1 conference record. and made an appearance in the NCAA FCS playoffs.

Montana State is ranked 4th in the FCS poll.

