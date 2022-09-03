50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Still Expected Through Monday

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms continue to be in the forecast as we head into Sunday.  With an upper-level disturbance continuing to head closer to the area, as well as plenty of moisture around, that will contribute to above normal rain chances once again.  Like Saturday, showers look to be present in the morning along the Gulf coast in Cameron Parish.  As we head into the afternoon, daytime heating will kick in to help trigger afternoon showers and storms further north in the area as well.   That will also help keep temperatures a bit on the cooler side as well, with high’s still expected to top out in the mid 80′s.  As for Labor Day Monday, storm activity may be a little more scattered, which could allow for a somewhat better day for outdoor activities.  You can track any storms that do pop up with the First Alert weather App.

Scattered storms look to hang around for our Sunday
Scattered storms look to hang around for our Sunday(KPLC)

As we head into next week, daily rain chances look to stay in the area.  Our upper-level disturbance looks to be in no rush to hurry out of the area, meaning daily afternoon storms will remain in the forecast.  Thus, temperatures are still expected to be held a couple degrees below normal, in the upper 80′s to near 90 each day.

In the tropics, Danielle is still spinning way in the North Atlantic, and is no threat to the United States.  Meanwhile the wave near the Leeward Islands we’ve been tracking has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Earl.  The good news is that Earl still looks to recurve out to sea, meaning there is no threat to us here in Southwestern Louisiana.

- Max Lagano

