Chemist explains frequent boil advisories, how to stay protected

By Suzanne Ferrara
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in cities and towns of Southwest Louisiana are receiving boil advisory notices nearly every day.

Wilma Subra, a longtime chemist and environmental citizens’ watchdog, has been fighting environmental threats in communities across the country and right here in SWLA.

7News showed Subra many of the boil advisory press releases we received from utility companies over the past few months.

She was quick to point out that in many cases, health threats can be avoided when local government and utility companies know there’s an upcoming project that could potentially increase the risk of water contamination, like when lines are opened to the elements and germs can enter the system.

Subra explained the time frame when residents could be most vulnerable.

“So, when they know they’re going to be doing work ahead of time, it gives them time to get the word out; however, when the pressure goes down unexpectedly, residents don’t know there’s a problem until the utility company actually advises them,” she said.

Subra says one of the primary culprits for boil notices is a drop in water pressure.

And in many cases, this is due to a ruptured water line that occurred while work crews where either repairing or relocating the water main.

Subra also noticed that some of the boil notices issued to did not include the exact streets affected by the advisory.

In these cases, everyone in the district should follow precautionary measures no matter where they live.

Most residents rely overall on the media to let them know there’s a boil advisory in effect; however, Subra says the best way to get the word out, in her experience, is through door tags that notify residents at their homes. Citizens can also sign up for text and email alerts if the utility company offers the service.

Finally, be sure to follow the boil advisory until it’s lifted by the utility company or local government.

