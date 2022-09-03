50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for suspect in Jennings stabbing

Jennings police are searching for Timothy Walker, 42, accused of stabbing a man multiple times last night.
Jennings police are searching for Timothy Walker, 42, accused of stabbing a man multiple times last night.(Jennings Police Department)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings police are searching for Timothy Walker, 42, accused of stabbing a man multiple times last night.

Friday night, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Racca Road where they found a man with stab wounds to his torso, head and neck, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. He’s now in stable condition in an area hospital.

Walker was spotted on doorbell camera at his home in Crowley, where police searched and found bloody shoes and clothes, Semmes said.

Investigators have since received a tip the suspect is in the Lafayette area, Semmes said.

The search continues.

