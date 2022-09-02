50/50 Thursdays
United Cajun Navy assisting flood victims in Mississippi; Here’s how you can help

The United Cajun Navy is assisting flood victims in Jackson, Miss.
The United Cajun Navy is assisting flood victims in Jackson, Miss.(United Cajun Navy)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Members of the United Cajun Navy were deployed to Jackson, Miss. to help flood victims.

Some of Jackson’s residents do not have running water and the group is helping to get resources to those in need.

The city of Jackson was forced to cut water production at its main treatment plant due to flooding from the Pearl River earlier in the week.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE CAJUN NAVY.

In a Facebook post, both Cajun Navy 2016 and the United Cajun Navy have announced their crews are in Mississippi helping with recovery efforts.

The United Cajun Navy is asking for help from a business or organization that can assist in delivering donations like bottled water.

To get in touch with the Cajun Navy you can dial (844) 482-6289 or send them an email at: inquiries@thecajunnavy.org.

Head Football Coach at Jackson State University, Deion Sanders, posted a video on Instagram describing the conditions in the area, stating without water, football players did not have air conditioning, water to flush toilets or to drink, placing a burden on the Jackson State football program.

