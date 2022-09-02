50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Toledo Bend ranks as No. 5 among nation’s top fishing spots

Toledo Bend ranks No.5 among nation's fishing spots.
Toledo Bend ranks No.5 among nation's fishing spots.(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Toledo Bend Reservoir is one of the top lakes for fishing, ranking No. 5 in Bassmaster magazine’s “Top 100 Lakes.”

This reservoir stretches along the Texas and Louisiana state line, from Desoto Parish to Vernon Parish.

Three other lakes ranked alongside Toledo Bend Reservoir. Caney Lake ranked No. 4, Bussey Brake ranked No. 15 and D’Arbonne Lake ranked No. 24.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

A wet pattern will kick off the Labor Day weekend
KPLC 7 News First at Four - VOD - First Alert Forecast
Widespread showers and storms will be present Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Wet Pattern Kicks Off the Labor Day Weekend
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Hunter K. Smith
Lake Charles man charged with 1st-degree rape of child