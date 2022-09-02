Toledo Bend ranks as No. 5 among nation’s top fishing spots

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Toledo Bend Reservoir is one of the top lakes for fishing, ranking No. 5 in Bassmaster magazine’s “Top 100 Lakes.”

This reservoir stretches along the Texas and Louisiana state line, from Desoto Parish to Vernon Parish.

Three other lakes ranked alongside Toledo Bend Reservoir. Caney Lake ranked No. 4, Bussey Brake ranked No. 15 and D’Arbonne Lake ranked No. 24.

