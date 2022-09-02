50/50 Thursdays
TDL: Week One | Hamilton Christian Warriors vs. Grand Lake Hornets

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Week one of high school football kicked off tonight. Over at Cougar Stadium, the Hamilton Christian Warriors were hosting the Grand Lake Hornets.

For the majority of the first half the Hornets were scoring at will.

A costly fumble was made on the first possession by Hamilton Christian, and was recovered by Grand Lake, and on the next play, the ball was taken into the end zone by #7 Ian Vigo.

That made the score 13-0 Hornets.

Every series the Hornets had the ball, they scored.

This time, #2 Brycen Guillory ran it in for 6, and the extra point was good, making the score 27-0 Hornets.

With 3 minutes left to go in the half, Hamilton Christian finally made it to the end zone, for their first and only score of the night.

A quarterback run by Hamilton Christian’s Javon Vital for 6. The two-point conversion attempt was no good. At half, the score was 40-6 Hornets.

Final score 52-6, Hornets.

