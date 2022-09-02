SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 1, 2022.

Natasha Renee Mccullough, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Chad Edward Menard, 51, Vinton: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Joseph Earl Bellow Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of an access card; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while under suspension; expired plate; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Kyle Richard, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; must have a license; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory James Billedeaux Jr., 40, Grand Lake: Use of an off-road vehicle on a highway; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Tyler Shane Bland, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Stephen Anthony Hendrix, 45, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Denton Harris, 48, Leesville: Resisting an officer; battery.

Samuel Frank McCreary IV, 25, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Matthew Marv Wilton, 35, Sulphur: Trespassing.

Brennan Cole Sanders, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Briggitte Renee Reed, 59, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Russell Wayne Britt, 38, Shreveport: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Steven Drake Thornhill, 36, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (2 charges).

Robert Lamar Green, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; theft under $5,000.

Therold Lawrence James, 38, Morgan City: Probation violation.

Marcus Wayne Henderson, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second offense DWI; carless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; driver must be licensed.

William Edward Martel, 45, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons during a crime; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.