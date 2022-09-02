Smart Living: Getting a perfect night’s sleep

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Sleep is not a luxury. It’s critical for good health, especially heart health. And not getting the right amount can wreak havoc on your heart and brain.

When your body sleeps it’s repairing itself and helping your brain organize its thoughts.

But not everyone gets enough of it. In fact, 50 million Americans suffer from more than 80 different sleep disorders. One in three US adults gets less than the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night.

Dr. Atul Malhotra of Critical Care Sleep UCSD says, “From a cardiovascular standpoint, that’s like saying he eats a lot of saturated fat or eats a lot of french fries.”

A recent study out of Harvard finds people in midlife who have a combination of sleep problems, like waking up in the early hours or sleeping less than 6 hours a night, may nearly triple their risk of heart disease.

So, is one sleeping position healthier than another?

The general consensus among sleep experts is that sleeping on your back may be best because it positions your weight evenly and minimizes neck and back pain. And if you have those kinds of aches, it’s best not to sleep in the fetal position as that can compromise circulation and breathing.

But which side is best for side sleepers?

Well, there are pros and cons to both sides. If you sleep on your left side all night, it can put a strain on your liver and lungs. But if you sleep on your right side all night, it can exacerbate heartburn.

The bottom line is that there’s no perfect position.

But getting good rest is essential for our brains.

Harvard researchers found it helps consolidate the memories we want to preserve, transferring them from short-term to long-term.

