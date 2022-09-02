Sheriff’s Office: 12-year-old Moss Bluff Middle student arrested for threats

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A 12-year-old Moss Bluff Middle School student has been arrested for allegedly threatening a school shooting, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a call regarding a student making threats around 5 p.m. yesterday, Sept. 1, 2022.

During their investigation, detectives say they spoke to the student and arrested them.

The student has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing.

