SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School.

The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School.

The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High School Printing Association in Fort Worth, Texas.

If there are any questions about whether a person or entity is associated with a school, call the school directly before donating, says Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

