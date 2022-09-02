Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery.

The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake Charles at a residence where the three were staying. They eventually wound up in Beauregard Parish where officials found the burned body of Doga in a vehicle off Alston Cemetery Road.

Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts all pleaded guilty to obstruction in Beauregard.

First assistant D.A. Richard Morton said they each could receive up to twenty years in prison, due to a plea agreement.

“There was a pathology report that revealed a very, very high dose of methamphetamine in her system. Though it could well have been a lethal dose and perhaps the cause of death, but there was not enough to evaluate and determine a fixed cause of death,” he said.

Morton said Doga was 26 when she died and the mother of two beautiful children.

“I can tell you that she graduated as a valedictorian from I think Lacassine High School, she was a track star, a basketball star, a beautiful young woman whose life was tragically ended directly as a result of drugs,” he said.

Morton said the day her body was found the three who pleaded guilty had set the fire and fled, instead of doing what might have saved her.

“These guys did not have medical training, they did not know and could not determine that she was deceased. The first thing they should have done was 911 and try to get help for this young lady. They did not do that,” said Morton. “They moved her body, they tampered with her body, they destroyed evidence of her cause of death. Then they moved her body from Calcasieu Parish to Beauregard Parish and burned the body, destroying any and all evidence of cause of death.”

According to an autopsy, Doga was already dead when the fire was started. The three men will go before Judge Kerry Anderson at 1:30 Friday afternoon for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.