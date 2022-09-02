McNeese gears up for game one against Montana State

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese is set to play their first game of the 2022 season, and the first game under new head coach Gary Goff, on Saturday against Montana State. On Thursday coach Goff spoke to the media ahead of his first game with the Cowboys, and he’s excited for the matchup.

“It’s finally football season, we’re excited to be in the situation we’re finally in, it’s been a long seven months coming, lot of recruiting, been a lot of work behind the scenes by everybody, but I’m excited to see the team play on Saturday, I mean they’ve worked extremely hard, had a great camp, light years ahead of where we were in the spring. You know we are excited to line up against an opponent, and see where the chips fall you can say, you know going up there against Montana State, obviously everyone knows, a great program, very well coached, but we’re excited about the opportunity, because I’ve said this many times before, they’re exactly where we want to get back to, we want to get back to the top of the country just like they have been, and this should be a great challenge for us” said coach Goff about Saturday’s game.

The Bobcats are coming off of a season where they made it to the FCS National Championship, and enter the 2022 season as the fourth-ranked team in the nation. Montana State is a tough opponent, and coach Goff acknowledged that saying “We know we’re going to be the underdog, we’re probably going to be the underdog in every game we play this year, but that’s ok... I worry about us, how we’re going to play, how’s our mindset, and our values, tough, attitude, and discipline... and we’re going to embrace the atmosphere.”

In addition to previewing Saturday’s game, coach Goff also gave an update on the Cowboys’ quarterback battle, contradicting what he said on Monday when he announced it would be Cam Ransom starting at least the first series for McNeese.

“It’s been a good week, but you’re going to see both of them, and I don’t know which one of them will start the game right now. They’ve both had a really good week, and like I’ve said all along, both of them bring something different to the table, but they’re making it a tough call, because I can tell you right now, Knox has had a really, really good week.”

That being said, Cowboy fans will have to wait until Saturday at 7:00 until they know who will trot out first for the Cowboys as the starting quarterback.

