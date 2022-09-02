50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU issues update on recent campus crimes

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University issued an update to students, faculty and staff about recently reported campus crimes on Friday, September 2.

The following statement was provided by LSU:

RELATED LINKS
LSU: No new info on reported student kidnapping
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus
Suspect arrested in LSU DoorDash assault case
LSU Police asking for help locating suspect wanted for attempted murder
LSU student cited after allegedly grabbing, following person near campus dorm
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man charged in attempted kidnapping at LSU posed as DoorDash delivery driver

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Chuck Fest 2022
Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup
1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show
1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show begins today
Moss Bluff Middle School
Sheriff’s Office: 12-year-old Moss Bluff Middle student arrested for threats
Ornamental pepper plants are the perfect way to both spruce up the late summer landscape and...
LSU AgCenter: Plant ornamental peppers for spicy fall flair