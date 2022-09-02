50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Department of Education tells districts they don’t have to follow proposed Title IX guidelines

October is LGBT History Month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history,...
October is LGBT History Month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the gay rights and related civil rights movements.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education is telling school districts not to follow new proposed Title IX guidelines designed to protect transgender students.

State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley sent a letter to districts on August 30 saying, “LDOE does not agree with the proposed changes.”

SarahJane Guidry is the Executive Director of Forum for Equality, which advocates for LGBT rights in Louisiana.

“It would absolutely shift an individual student’s world in a school when they feel completely welcome, accepted, and included,” Guidry told KNOE. “These are educators, schools, and school districts that are asking questions, and they’re asking about these guidelines, and the answer that was given gave us no indication on what we should be doing and how we should be supporting these students.”

The new proposed guidelines would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“It means that the specific student is working with the administration to address something that is personally happening with them, and they make that agreement,” explained Guidry.

Opponents say it could allow transgender women to play on women’s sports teams and allow students to use the bathroom that best fits their gender identity. Guidry says there are options for those who are concerned.

“It can also be making accommodations to make sure they have a safe space to use the restroom,” said Guidry. “That means they could use a disability or a handicap restroom or a staff restroom.”

In the letter, Brumley points to the overwhelming passage of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in 2022 as proof the new guidelines do not represent Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Chuck Fest 2022
Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup
LSU issues update on recent campus crimes
1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show
1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show begins today
Moss Bluff Middle School
Sheriff’s Office: 12-year-old Moss Bluff Middle student arrested for threats
Ornamental pepper plants are the perfect way to both spruce up the late summer landscape and...
LSU AgCenter: Plant ornamental peppers for spicy fall flair