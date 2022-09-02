Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been two years since the devastation of Hurricane Laura left Southwest Louisiana without power for nearly a month.

A new monument showing appreciation to the men and women on the ground restoring electricity was unveiled Thursday on the corner of Ryan and Kirby streets.

The life-sized metal statue of a lineman is wearing equipment and getting to work. The statue is to serve as a reminder of the quick action and help from others after the storm.

After Laura and Delta, thousands of crews came to the area from all over the country to help. The commissioned piece was done by an artist with local ties, Janie Stine LaCroix.

”Rick and Donna Richard commissioned me to create my impression of a lineman,” LaCroix said. “Linemen are enormous heroes for this area. The linemen came from states all over, on their own will to take care of the people who were in the dark here.”

Kendall Meche, an Entergy lineman, shared how he felt about the new monument.

“I almost didn’t believe it you know, because we know to have sculptures down here of historical figures and stuff but when they said it was going to be one of us and what we do for our profession,” Meche said. “We were excited so I knew I had to be here and come out.”

Speakers at the ceremony included LaCroix, Mayor Nic Hunter and representatives from the electric industry.

