50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man charged with 1st-degree rape of child

Hunter K. Smith
Hunter K. Smith(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Thursday in connection with the rape of a girl under 14 years old, authorities say.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of the rape on Aug. 30, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Detectives investigated the report and identified the suspect as Hunter K. Smith, 26, of Lake Charles.

Detectives brought Smith in for questioning on Sept. 1 and arrested him on a charge of first-degree rape, Vincent said.

Smith is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Chuck Fest 2022
Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup
LSU issues update on recent campus crimes
1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show
1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show begins today
Moss Bluff Middle School
Sheriff’s Office: 12-year-old Moss Bluff Middle student arrested for threats