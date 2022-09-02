50/50 Thursdays
Gators on the Geaux returns after 20 years

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another Lake Area tradition is making a come back. Thursday, the Lake Charles Symphony reintroduced Gators on the Geaux.

It’s been over 20 years since the original fundraiser launched, and now, gators will begin showing up across Southwest Louisiana.

“So, we decided to bring the gator back after 20 years, so we could have everyone go on gator hunts, have a lot of fun and bring all the arts together,” president-elect for the Lake Charles Symphony board of directors Beverly Jones said.

Each sponsor will receive a gator painted by a local artist. The symphony unveiled the first of the new gators Thursday evening, painted by Candice Alexander.

Symphony members said it’s more than just a fundraiser, it’s a tradition for everyone in the family to enjoy.

“When we were kids, we used to go on gator hunt with our parents, and parents are now saying ‘I get to bring my children on gator hunts.’ So, we are just thrilled to be a part of this again,” executive director Beth Dawdy said.

The fundraiser is held in partnership with the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA and Visit Lake Charles to benefit the Lake Charles Symphony.

To purchase tickets and see sponsorship options, click here.

