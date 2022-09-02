Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection to accusations she stole from the organization.

Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, of Lake Charles, was arrested Friday on a charge of theft over $25,000. She was released on $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

KPLC’s investigative team first reported on the allegations in April, reporting that the Alumni Association was under financial review.

KPLC then learned through a records request in May that the funds allegedly stolen totaled more than $200,000.

Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said detectives received a theft complaint in May from the McNeese Alumni Association.

The association provided law enforcement with documents, including a forensic audit detailing unusual credit card activity, according to Vincent.

“Detectives were advised by the association they noticed high expenditures that appeared to be personal in nature, by former employee Stephanie Y. Clark,” Vincent said.

Clark had an association-issued credit card, as well as access to a credit card issued to a former employee, both of which she used to make unauthorized purchases, Vincent said.

Clark admitted to approximately $50,000 in authorized purchases, according to Vincent.

Detectives found over $200,000 in unauthorized purchases, including purchases to concerts and stores such as Poshmark, Apple, Nordic Track and Disney, Vincent said.

After further investigation Clark was arrested on September 2, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000. She was released on a $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

CPSO Detective John Melton is the lead investigator on this case.

