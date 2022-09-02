FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Wet Pattern Kicks Off the Labor Day Weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our Labor Day weekend, we will be greeted with showers and storms across the area. As the stalled front from earlier this week continues to move North, that will allow moisture to build into the area. At the same time, an upper-level disturbance will approach as well, leading to showers and storms which could become widespread Saturday into Sunday. While the days will not be a complete washout, it is a good idea to be flexible with outdoor plans, such as a barbeque, and to have indoor alternatives when those storms start to pop up. A silver lining to the storminess will be lower daytime temperatures, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80′s for Saturday and Sunday. As we approach Labor Day Monday, there still is a bit of uncertainty with how much influence the upper=level disturbance will have over the area. The air mass will still be moist however, and some scattered storms still look to be a good bet in the afternoon.

Widespread showers and storms will be present Saturday afternoon (KPLC)

Heading into next week, rain chances will return more to normal, as the upper-level disturbance begins to back off just a bit. That means daily showers and storms in the afternoon will still be around. Temperatures will start to climb back up a little into the upper 80′s to around 90, though just how hot it gets will depend on where exactly the rain falls.

We also have our first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic. Danielle in the far North Atlantic was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane, where it will continue to spin over open waters, not posing a threat to the United States. We’re still watching a wave moving north of the Leeward Islands, though that too is likely at this time to stay out at sea.

- Max Lagano

