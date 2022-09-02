50/50 Thursdays
Cowboy Closet opens on McNeese campus

By Emma Oertling
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University cut the ribbon Thursday on Cowboy Closet, a space designed to help students look their best as they head to job interviews, internships or any other event where they need to look professional.

Cowboy Closet was created to ease the financial burden of buying new clothes. Selections of gently used professional clothing items, shoes and accessories donated by the community will be available to students at no cost.

“Personally it will impact me because I go to a lot of events and attire is like dress wear and job interviews, so I will use the closet so I can get maybe a suit or some shoes to go along with some other things,” said student Isaiah Johnson.

To receive clothing, a student can schedule a one-on-one meeting with Tammie Mayo, Andrea Burton or Morgan Turpin. Appointments are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays in the Burton Business Center, room 211-B.

