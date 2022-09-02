Chuck Fest 2022 announces lineup
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 2022 Chuck Fest band lineup.
Chuck Fest will feature five performance venues at two outdoor main stages, as well as Luna Bar and Grill, Panorama Music House, and Stellar Beans Coffee House & Edibles.
The event will take place on Oct. 22, 2022, and will run from noon until midnight in Downtown Lake Charles. It will be free and open to the public.
In addition to an entire day full of live music, local artists will be featured in an open-air art market, as well as food trucks and vendors serving in an outdoor food court.
The proceeds from drink sales will go to support the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA.
Headliners
- Flamethrowers
- LeTrainiump
- Jarvis Jacob & the Gents
- The Charlie Wayne Band
Featured Bands
- Research Turtles
- Captain Green
- The Debtors
- LaCour, Ria Rosa
- Leah Nicole & The Fellas
- Street Side Jazz Band
- Justin Martindale & The Backstabbers
- Infinite Bus
- Dive Bards
- Cry Baby
- The Main Entrée
- Medicine
- Gabriel’s Last Breath
- Nicki & The People’s Victory
- Boys Who Cry
- Mary Broussard
- Cats & Aliens
- Abi Clair
- Michael Davis
- Young Band Nation
The night will be capped off with an afterparty performance by Bear & The Forest Friends at Panorama Music House.
Chuck Fest 2022 is presented by Visit Lake Charles, Volkswagen of Lake Charles, Ron Richard Law Firm, LLC, Deep South Productions, LandlLocked Aviation Services, Digikast, Townsquare Media, Southwest Beverage Company, Inc., CBS Lake Charles, Optimum, First Federal Bank of Louisiana, DEF Rentals, Madison W. Crain State Farm, Vamvoras Antoon Attorneys at Law, Louisiana Mortgage Associates, Nola Lending, JD Bank, Ironclad Title, Bayou Technologies, Cyphacon, N. Craig Richardson, and Stockwell, Sievert, Viccelo, Clements & Shaddock, L.L.P.
