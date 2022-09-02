Chuck Fest 2022 announces lineup

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 2022 Chuck Fest band lineup.

Chuck Fest will feature five performance venues at two outdoor main stages, as well as Luna Bar and Grill, Panorama Music House, and Stellar Beans Coffee House & Edibles.

The event will take place on Oct. 22, 2022, and will run from noon until midnight in Downtown Lake Charles. It will be free and open to the public.

In addition to an entire day full of live music, local artists will be featured in an open-air art market, as well as food trucks and vendors serving in an outdoor food court.

The proceeds from drink sales will go to support the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA.

Headliners

Flamethrowers

LeTrainiump

Jarvis Jacob & the Gents

The Charlie Wayne Band

Featured Bands

Research Turtles

Captain Green

The Debtors

LaCour, Ria Rosa

Leah Nicole & The Fellas

Street Side Jazz Band

Justin Martindale & The Backstabbers

Infinite Bus

Dive Bards

Cry Baby

The Main Entrée

Medicine

Gabriel’s Last Breath

Nicki & The People’s Victory

Boys Who Cry

Mary Broussard

Cats & Aliens

Abi Clair

Michael Davis

Young Band Nation

The night will be capped off with an afterparty performance by Bear & The Forest Friends at Panorama Music House.

Chuck Fest 2022 (Michael Dawson)

Chuck Fest 2022 is presented by Visit Lake Charles, Volkswagen of Lake Charles, Ron Richard Law Firm, LLC, Deep South Productions, LandlLocked Aviation Services, Digikast, Townsquare Media, Southwest Beverage Company, Inc., CBS Lake Charles, Optimum, First Federal Bank of Louisiana, DEF Rentals, Madison W. Crain State Farm, Vamvoras Antoon Attorneys at Law, Louisiana Mortgage Associates, Nola Lending, JD Bank, Ironclad Title, Bayou Technologies, Cyphacon, N. Craig Richardson, and Stockwell, Sievert, Viccelo, Clements & Shaddock, L.L.P.

