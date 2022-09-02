American Job Center holding resource fair in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The American Job Center Region V will hold a free event in Lake Charles, where residents can learn about available resources for employment, education, housing and more.

The resource fair is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Allen P. August Annex Building (2000 Moeling St.).

The American Job Center will share information about its programs and services that aim to help participants find jobs and careers.

Residents can also learn about resources offered by other organizations, such as the following:

Louisiana Rehabilitative Services

Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana

SNAP Education and Training

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Housing Counseling

Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LiHEAP)

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA)

Emergency Rental Assistance.

“We at the American Job Center take our work in the community seriously. This Resource Fair is another way that we work to get information and services out to the community,” said Nypheteria Clophus, Region V One Stop operator manager.

This event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Development Board and the Louisiana Workforce Commission. It is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

For more information on the event or to register your agency or organization, call the American Job Center at 337-721-4010.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.