Active shooter training held at McNeese

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted one of its civilian response active shooter training sessions Thursday at McNeese State University.

Part of the education included mental health training, which deputies say is key to survival. Lt. Joshua Donovan said it is very important to be mentally prepared on how to react to an active shooter.

“Very important so people are prepared, at least mentally. to know they would react, or how people have reacted in the past to learn from events that happened in recent history,” Lt. Donovan said.

Donovan explained how to form an escape plan, as well as how law enforcement responds to these situations.

