50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Active shooter training held at McNeese

By Emma Oertling
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted one of its civilian response active shooter training sessions Thursday at McNeese State University.

Part of the education included mental health training, which deputies say is key to survival. Lt. Joshua Donovan said it is very important to be mentally prepared on how to react to an active shooter.

“Very important so people are prepared, at least mentally. to know they would react, or how people have reacted in the past to learn from events that happened in recent history,” Lt. Donovan said.

Donovan explained how to form an escape plan, as well as how law enforcement responds to these situations.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue
Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue
Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue
Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue
Three men all pleaded guilty to obstruction in connection with a burned body.
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody.
Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody